June 20, 2017 6:42 AM

Singapore arrests 2 police over plan to join Syria conflict

By ANNABELLE LIANG Associated Press
SINGAPORE

Singapore's government says an auxiliary police officer who planned to join the armed conflict against Syria's government has been arrested along with one of his colleagues.

The Home Affairs Ministry said Tuesday that Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed was arrested earlier this month under the country's Internal Security Act, which allows indefinite detention without trial.

It said Khairul was radicalized and planned to undertake armed violence in Syria by traveling there and joining the Free Syrian Army. The group aims to overthrow the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad.

The ministry said his colleague, Mohamad Rizal bin Wahid, was also arrested in June under the Internal Security Act, but was released under a restriction order that forbids him from moving to a new address or traveling without approval.

