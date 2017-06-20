French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French defense minister Sylvie Goulard and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
June 20, 2017 2:11 AM

French defense chief steps down amid investigation

French President Emmanuel Macron's defense minister is stepping down amid an investigation into her use of European Parliament aides.

Sylvie Goulard, the most prominent woman in Macron's Cabinet, issued a statement Tuesday suggesting she doesn't want the investigation to hurt Macron's efforts to clean up corruption in politics.

Goulard is one of several French politicians who allegedly used European Parliament salaries to fund work on their own political parties. Other members of Macron's government are also targeted. They deny wrongdoing but their problems are posing a challenge to Macron.

Goulard said she wants to be free to "show my good faith" in the investigation into the parliamentary assistants. She said she no longer wants to serve in the government as Macron reshuffles the Cabinet after winning a parliamentary majority Sunday.

