In this photo provided by Noemie Pfister, a French gendarme kneels near the dead body of a man who rammed into a police convoy and detonated an explosive device on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2017. Two French police officials say the man who rammed into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees was a 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb who had been flagged for extremism. Noemie Pfister via AP)
World

June 20, 2017 12:36 AM

Paris: 4 family members detained after Champs-Elysees attack

The Associated Press
PARIS

Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the four were detained overnight in the anti-terrorism investigation into Monday's attack.

Police officials said the man was on police radar for ties to radicalism, and the prime minister confirmed that the man had a gun permit. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on BFM television Monday that the permit was initially issued before the attacker was flagged to authorities.

The man set off a fiery blast when he drove his car packed with arms and explosives into police. No one else was hurt in the incident on one of Paris' busiest shopping districts. The Champs-Elysees reopened overnight.

