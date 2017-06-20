Paris: 4 family members detained after Champs-Elysees attack

In this photo provided by Noemie Pfister, a French gendarme kneels near the dead body of a man who rammed into a police convoy and detonated an explosive device on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2017. Two French police officials say the man who rammed into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees was a 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb who had been flagged for extremism. Noemie Pfister via AP)