Fire can be seen by the swimming pool of the Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Suspected jihadists attacked the hotel resort Sunday in Mali's capital, taking hostages at a spot popular with foreigners on the weekends. Baba Ahmed AP Photo
World

June 19, 2017 5:15 AM

The Latest: 4 jihadis killed in Mali attack

The Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali

The Latest on the attack by Islamic extremists on a resort outside Mali's capital, Bamako. (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Security forces killed at least four jihadis after the extremists attacked a resort spot popular with foreigners on the outskirts of Mali's capital Sunday in which two people were killed, the country's security minister said Monday.

Mali's Security Minister Salif Traore told The Associated Press that all the attackers had been killed.

The jihadis on Sunday afternoon attacked Campement Kangaba, yelling "Allah Akbar" and took hostages. Authorities said more than 30 people managed to escape although at least two people were killed, including a dual French-Gabonese citizen.

