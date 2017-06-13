Hungary passes bill regulating foreign-funded NGOs

FILE - In this April 12, 2017 photo people gather to protest in Heroes Square in Budapest. Hungary’s parliament has approved a law regulating civic groups which receive foreign funding. The bill passed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 by the governing parties led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban compels groups getting more than around US $ 26,200 a year from abroad to register the fact with the courts and say in most of their online and printed publications that they are foreign-funded. MTI via AP,file Zoltan Balogh