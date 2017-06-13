Van rams cab in Stockholm, truck driver flees

A van rammed into a cab in central Stockholm Tuesday and its driver fled from the scene in an incident police were describing as "attempted murder."
The driver of the taxi was injured, police spokesman Anders Bryngelsson said.
He added officers, including some aboard a helicopter, were searching for the driver of the van, which initially was described as a truck. Ambulances and fire fighters were at the scene.
"We investigate this as attempted murder because the driver of the van could have had that intention," Bryngelsson told The Associated Press. He declined to describe the driver.
The van belonged to Tjuvgods.se, a courier company founded to help former convicts and drug addicts back into the labor market. A company spokesman, Curre Cederstrom, said the van was discovered missing Tuesday morning.
"We had not even reported it stolen when we heard about this," the newspaper quoted Cederstrom as saying. He could be reached immediately for further comment.
Eyewitness Per Sturesson told Aftonbladet he first thought "the driver jumped out to see what had happened but he sped up and continued to drive."
"It felt like he just wanted to get out of the truck in panic."
Swedish media say several vehicles were hit in the incident.
On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm. Lawyers for the suspect, Rakhmat Akilov, say he has admitted driving the truck 1,100 meters (3,600 feet) down a main pedestrian shopping street. That case is not expected to come to trial until next year.
Comments