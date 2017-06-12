Moscow protest location changed, raising fear of arrests

In this photo taken on Friday, June 9, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to people in the city of Perm, about 1200 kilometers

750 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for anti-Kremlin protests on June 12, and activists in about 200 cities and towns are expected to turn out and demonstrate against government corruption.