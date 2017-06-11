Thousands protest in Morocco against corruption

Thousands of protesters take to the streets against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Thousands of protesters demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Thousands of protesters demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Thousands of protesters demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Thousands of protesters demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
A man shouts as he takes part in a protest against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
A protester holds banners that read "people demand sacking of Interior minister" and "solidarity with Hoceima protests" during a demonstration against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
A protester holds a banner that reads "Freedom, justice" during a protest against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest, with thousands of participants, was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Protesters hold banners as they demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest, with thousands of participants, was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region. Banners read "No to marginalization", "No to corruption" and "Are you a government or a gang?"
Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo
Comments