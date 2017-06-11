United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, right, attends the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017.
United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, right, attends the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. ANSA via AP Giorgio Benvenuti
United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, right, attends the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. ANSA via AP Giorgio Benvenuti

World

June 11, 2017 4:49 AM

Trump's environment official skipping much of G7 summit

The Associated Press
BOLOGNA, Italy

Italy says the top environment official in U.S. President Donald Trump administration is leaving a Group of Seven summit before it ends.

Italy's environment minister, Gian Luca Galletti, who is leading the two-day environment meeting in Bologna, told reporters that Scott Pruitt participated in an opening session about climate Sunday morning but then was departing due to a commitment.

Pruitt heads the Environmental Protection Agency for Trump, who recently announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

The other six countries in the G-7 — Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Japan and Italy — all agreed at last month's political summit of national leaders in Sicily to work toward making the Paris climate accord effective.

Galletti said that despite the split, dialogue must continue, including on other environmental issues.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos