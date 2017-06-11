World

June 11, 2017 4:00 AM

Israel university heads lash out at code of ethics plan

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's university leaders have lashed out at the nationalist education minister's plan to impose a code of ethics they say is aimed at limiting their academic freedom.

The umbrella organization of Israel's university heads says they "vehemently object" to Education Minister Naftali Bennett's guidelines calling on professors to refrain from expressing political opinions in class or openly supporting an academic boycott of Israel.

Bennett says Sunday he tasked Asa Kasher, an ethics and philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University, to draw up guidelines to protect students from lecturers who impose their "political worldview" on them. Bennett and other hardliners accuse Israel's academia of having a disproportionate liberal bias.

The university heads said such a code ran counter to the concept of academic freedom and doubted it would be enacted.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos