June 11, 2017 2:08 AM

Gunmen kill 2 police in Pakistan

The Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan

Police say gunmen have shot and killed two officers and wounded two other people in a hit-and-run attack in southwestern Pakistan.

Police spokesman Shazada Farhat says two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire Sunday on a police post in Quetta, killing one officer on the spot and wounding two others before fleeing. He says one officer died on the way to hospital while the other is in critical condition. Farhat says a bystander was also wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Southwestern Baluchistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is the scene of low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants have also claimed attacks there.

