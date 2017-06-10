French president commemorates deadly World War II massacre

FILE - This Jan. 1, 1953 aerial file picture shows the destroyed Oradour-sur-Glane, central France. The town is today a phantom village, with burned-out cars and abandoned buildings left as testimony to its history. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on young people to remember past wars and use democratic means to fight against today's barbarities during a commemoration Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the site of the deadliest massacre in Nazi-occupied France. Macron told 500 children aged 12 to 16 in Oradour-sur-Glane in western France that "we would like to be able to say that from now on this happens away from home or that it no longer happens. AP Photo,File)