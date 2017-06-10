Romania: protective mama bear, cubs cut off Dracula's castle

FILE - In this in this Sept. 2002 file photo, a bear receives sweets from a shop owner on the outskirts of Brasov, Romania. On Saturday, June 10, 2017 the website of a fortress connected to Vlad the Impaler announced that Romanian authorities closed the 13th Century fortress after a mother bear and her cubs were found roaming the area. Romania is home to between 5,000 and 6,000 brown bears. Octavian Tibar, File AP Photo