Father: 3 siblings, grandmother killed in Yemen airstrike

Three siblings and their grandmother were killed early Friday after Saudi-led coalition forces dropped munitions on three houses in the Yemeni capital, the children's father said.
Rachid Hadi told The Associated Press that he and his wife survived the airstrike but their children were killed. The children, ages 12, 7 and 3, were all in one room with their parents when the munitions struck the house.
"I was about to turn on the TV when all of the sudden the roof toppled over our heads killing my children," Hadi said. The 37-year-old car mechanic said he passed out and when he regained consciousness, he found his children gone and his wife had been taken to a hospital. He has two children who were not at the house at the time.
The Saudi-led coalition, which has waged a campaign against Shiite rebel Houthis since March 2015, has been accused of war crimes for killing civilians. The war pits the Houthis, along with forces loyal to the ousted president, against the internationally recognized government backed by the coalition.
Friday morning's strike caused partial damage to surrounding houses, including two large villas where witnesses saw armed men on the rooftops. It wasn't clear what the targets of the jets were but the nearest military camp is 3 kilometers ( 2 miles) away from the residential area.
An AP reporter at the site of the strike saw scattered debris and the remains of the munitions. In the grandmother's room, a puddle of blood mixed with dust and rocks could be seen.
The attack was part of a series of airstrikes that hit the capital early Friday targeting homes thought to be used as weapons caches and military camps in the surrounding mountains.
Nearly 10,000 people have been killed and three million driven from their homes during the two-year-old war, and famine and cholera have spread.
