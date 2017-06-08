World

June 08, 2017 12:26 AM

6 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

The Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India

The Indian army says six suspected militants and an army soldiers have been killed in a pair of gunbattles along the highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says three insurgents and a soldier were killed Thursday in a gunbattle that erupted after the militants crossed from the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir into Indian-held portion in Nowgam sector.

Kalia says three other rebels were killed Wednesday in Machil sector.

There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

Both countries claim the divided territory in its entirety.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, rebel groups have been fighting for either independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989.

