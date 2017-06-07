Germany to pull troops from Turkish base in spat with Ankara

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet decided Wednesday to pull German troops and reconnaissance aircraft out of Turkey's Incirlik air base after Turkish officials refused to let lawmakers visit them.
The decision announced by Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen followed a lengthy impasse over the visits and ongoing friction between NATO allies Germany and Turkey.
Germany has about 270 troops stationed at Incirlik, near the Syrian border, with Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and a refueling plane. They will redeploy to a base in Jordan, but the move may take around two months and Germany acknowledges that flights by its planes will be interrupted for a time.
The German troops are part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group. German deployments abroad require parliamentary approval, and German leaders say it's essential that lawmakers be able to visit troops as they want.
Turkey blocked the latest Incirlik visit request in anger over German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers and other individuals that Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup. Turkish officials refused to budge during a visit to Ankara Monday by Germany's foreign minister.
Ties have also been soured by issues such as the jailing in Turkey of two German journalists and by German local authorities banning planned campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year.
