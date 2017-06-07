5 dead as storm brings some relief to drought-hit Cape Town

South African media are reporting that five people have been killed in a storm that swept into the area around Cape Town, which has been suffering a severe drought.
News24 reported Wednesday that four people were killed in a fire caused by lightning and another person died when a house collapsed.
City workers say they have taken measures to protect some of Cape Town's poor residents, who live in sprawling neighborhoods of makeshift homes.
While the storm provides some drought relief, officials say sustained rainfall over a long period is needed in a city whose reservoirs are at low levels.
Cape Town had announced restrictions on water use. Now it urges residents to capture rain from the storm in containers for flushing toilets and other needs.
