Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement.
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement. Fernando Llano AP Photo
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement. Fernando Llano AP Photo

World

June 06, 2017 6:29 PM

Venezuela's defense chief warns guardsmen on excessive force

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's defense minister is urging the country's national guardsmen to refrain from using excessive force as they confront protesters after more than two months of anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking at a military event Tuesday, Vladimir Padrino Lopez said he didn't want to see "one more national guardsman committing an atrocity on the street."

The police and national guard have drawn international condemnation for their heavy use of tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Nearly 70 people have died in the political unrest, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets demanding new elections.

The defense minister's remarks come as opposition leaders are accusing national guardsmen of attacking protesters. Demonstrators on Monday charged that guardsmen had robbed protesters and journalists of possessions, including cameras and even shoes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos