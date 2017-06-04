‘I was keeping an eye on it’: Man casually mows his lawn as a tornado swirls nearby

A Canadian man has rocketed to social media fame after his wife posted a photo of him casually mowing the lawn on Facebook.
Oh, and there was a massive, fearsome tornado raging in the background of the picture. That too.
In Alberta, Canada, a monstrous twister touched down Friday, and the government’s environmental agency produced stunning but frightening footage of the tornado as it neared farms and highways. According to the agency, the storm damaged property but resulted in no deaths or injuries, per ABC News.
But for Theunis Wessels, a local man, it was just time to mow the lawn before he took his kids to their sporting events, he told CTV News. So even as the tornado raged, he fired up his lawn mower and went to work. His wife, Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture.
My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hairPosted by Cecilia Wessels on Friday, June 2, 2017
According to the Times Colonist, Cecilia Wessels initially took a nap as her husband mowed, but was woken up by her daughter, who told her what looked like a tornado had touched down nearby, but that Theunis insisted on finishing his job. So she went outside and took the picture, which has caused a sensation on Twitter and Facebook.
According to UPI, the Wessels say the photo actually makes the tornado seem closer than it actually was, and that it was moving away from the family’s home when the photograph was taken.
“My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair,” Cecilia Wessels ironically captioned the picture.
“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there's a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” Wessels added to the Times Colonist.
As for Theunis, he says he was “keeping an eye on” the twister, per the Times Colonist.
All the same, the image has drawn international attention, with Esquire dubbing it a “real life ‘This is fine’ meme.”
“Will you ever be casually mowing-your-lawn-in-a-tornado cool? No, probably not,” SB Nation wrote.
“Had it been a painting, the artist could’ve been criticized for failing to imagine a more nuanced metaphor to capture the perils of suburban existence,” a Washington Post reporter said.
Comments