Bahrain shuts down prominent newspaper amid crackdown

FILE - In this May 18, 2011, file photo, Mansoor al-Jamri, former chief editor of the Bahraini opposition newspaper Al Wasat, arrives at the courthouse in Manama, Bahrain. Bahrain shut down a prominent independent newspaper Sunday "until further notice" over an article about unrest in Morocco, the latest move tightening expression in the Gulf nation as authorities continue a crackdown on dissent. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo