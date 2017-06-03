Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

In this image made from security video released by Manila Police and Resorts World Manila on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a gunman walks up a flight of stairs in the Resorts World Manila entertainment and gambling complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. Dozens were killed during the attack, mostly from smoke inhalation after the gunman set fires inside.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
In this image made from security video released by Manila Police and Resorts World Manila on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a gunman collects casino chips in the Resorts World entertainment and gambling complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. Dozens were killed during the attack, mostly from smoke inhalation after the gunman set fires inside.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
This image taken from TV of CCTV video shows a gunman firing a weapon into the air inside a casino in the Resorts World Manila complex before starting fires and firing on security forces Friday June 2, 2017. The attack on the complex killed over 30 people. Philippine police say the attacker was a tall, English-speaking white man with a mustache. They say he carried an assault rifle and that he used gasoline to start a casino fire that caused clouds of smoke.
AP Photo)
Armeen Gomez, second from left, chief security officer of Resort World Manila, points to the cctv footage where private guards engaged the gunman in a firefight as they play a video of the gunman who stormed the casino and hotel complex at a news conference on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Police say a gunman stormed the crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde gestures during a news conference on the attack by a gunman at Resorts World Manila complex where a security video of the attack was made public, during a news conference in Pasay, Philippines, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Police say a gunman stormed the crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people. At right is Police Gen. Tomas Apolinario.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Mourners in the Philippine capital, Manila, light candles and lay flowers in front of a memorial outside the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex on Saturday, June 3, 2017. On Friday, a gunman entered the complex and set fire to its casino, triggering a blaze that left at least 38 people dead.
Todd Pitman
AP Photo
Mourners in the Philippine capital, Manila, light candles and lay flowers in front of a memorial outside the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex on Saturday, June 3, 2017. On Friday, a gunman entered the complex and set fire to its casino, triggering a blaze that left at least 38 people dead.
Todd Pitman
AP Photo
Mourners in the Philippine capital, Manila, light candles and lay flowers in front of a memorial outside the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex on Saturday, June 3, 2017. On Friday, a gunman entered the complex and set fire to its casino, triggering a blaze that left at least 38 people dead.
Todd Pitman
AP Photo
Comments