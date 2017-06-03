In this image made from security video released by Manila Police and Resorts World Manila on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a gunman walks away after setting fire to a gambling table in the Resorts World Manila entertainment and gambling complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. Dozens were killed during the attack, mostly from smoke inhalation.
In this image made from security video released by Manila Police and Resorts World Manila on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a gunman walks away after setting fire to a gambling table in the Resorts World Manila entertainment and gambling complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. Dozens were killed during the attack, mostly from smoke inhalation. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
June 03, 2017 9:18 PM

Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

By TODD PITMAN Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Sunday the family confirmed the man's identity as Jesse Carlos, a former employee of the Finance Department.

Albayalde says the man's family said he was US$80,000 in debt "due to being hooked in casino gambling."

Albayalde says the family's account corroborated the belief that "this is not an act of terrorism."

Authorities have earlier dismissed the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group.

