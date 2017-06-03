Retirees flock to Latin America to live an upper-class lifestyle on $1,500 a month

1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess Pause

1:06 Tri-Cities Painted Piano Project at the fair

1:24 An alternative high school in Pasco gets a make over that it deserves

1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

1:23 Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area

0:42 Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco

1:01 Wiegand and Devine talk about Hanford's big win over Davis

1:10 An Ice Age paleontological excavation could be in your backyard in south of Kennewick