June 03, 2017 1:53 AM

Pakistani journalist escapes kidnapping attempt in Islamabad

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Police say a journalist working for Pakistan's independent Geo news channel has escaped a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad while driving home from his office.

Police official Mohammad Ali said Saturday the incident took place late Friday when at least four men intercepted Azaz Syed's car and attempted to kidnap him. Syed told The Associated Press he didn't panic and locked his car doors and sped away to a nearby police station.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist who hosts a popular talk show on Geo TV, was seriously wounded in an ttack last year.

The latest incident comes days after the anniversary of the death of Saleem Shahzad, who was mysteriously killed in 2011.

