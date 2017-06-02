World

June 02, 2017 12:18 AM

Bangladesh recovers arms, ammunition near capital

The Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh

Police in Bangladesh say they have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the capital and are questioning three people.

Police official Faruk Hossain says 62 Chinese-made machine guns, two rocket launchers, 40 magazines and grenades were found in a canal at Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, in an overnight raid.

He says three people have been arrested but their identities were not immediately clear.

Bangladesh's police chief Shahidul Hoque says they suspect the arms and ammunition were brought for "sabotage" but he would not elaborate.

It is not immediately clear whether the weapons are linked to any Islamist militant groups.

Hossain said they conducted the operation based on information from a man who had been arrested earlier.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos