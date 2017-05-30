Screen grab from video
He asked her to marry him. She said yes. Then they fell from the sky

Associated Press

May 30, 2017 09:05 AM

UPDATED May 30, 2017 09:15 AM

EDMONTON, Alberta

A romantic moment aboard a hot air balloon nearly ended in tragedy when the balloon crashed just moments after a couple got engaged on board.

Christine Peters had just said yes to Stephen Peters’ proposal in the sky near Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada on Saturday. She tells CTV Edmonton that the balloon then quickly began falling out of the sky and the pilot told the 10 passengers aboard to brace themselves.

Peters says the balloon landed in a tree. The pilot was able to free it for a bit before hitting another tree and then the ground. Peters says it dragged for another 100 to 200 feet before finally coming to a stop. No one was hurt.

Peters told CTV she had wanted to go for a ride in a hot air balloon ever since she was a little girl. She’d wish for it “upon a star” or when blowing out birthday candles.

Martin tells CTV the crash has given him an “awesome” proposal story.

