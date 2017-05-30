After Everest bodies return, climbers ask if risk acceptable

FILE - In this May 28, 2017 file photo, the bodies of Indian climbers, that were retrieved from Mount Everest by a rescue team of eight sherpas, lay on the ground in Kathmandu, Nepal. A high-risk expedition to retrieve bodies from Mount Everest has led some to question if risk is acceptable. Bringing bodies down from the mountain gives the families of the deceased closure. But some mountaineers say death is a well-known risk in climbing Everest, and it's not worth endangering more lives to bring down those who are already lost. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo