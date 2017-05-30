Egypt sacks local security chief after attack on Christians

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, security forces examine the scene inside the St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, Egypt, following a deadly bombing. Egypt’s response to a Friday, May 25, 2017, deadly attack on a bus taking Egyptian Christians to a remote desert monastery -- a wave of airstrikes against Islamic militant installations in eastern Libya -- may be a sign of both despair and resolve. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo