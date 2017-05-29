The Latest: Philippine military says foreign fighters killed

A policeman looks at the glass window marked with bullet holes and cracks in a building at the site of an earlier gun battle between government forces and Muslim militants in Marawi Monday, May 29, 2017 in southern Philippines. Philippine forces control most of the southern city where militants linked to the Islamic State group launched a bloody siege nearly a week ago, authorities said Monday, as the army launched airstrikes and went house-to-house to crush areas of resistance. Bullit Marquez AP Photo