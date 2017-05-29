The Latest: Rights activists in Paris protest Putin visit

Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" and "Unity makes strength" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel ​Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. Francois Mori AP Photo