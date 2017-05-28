A Sri Lankan boy holds a food packet as he wades through a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Sri Lankan rescuers pulled out more bodies under enormous mudslides on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 146 with 112 others missing.
A Sri Lankan boy holds a food packet as he wades through a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Sri Lankan rescuers pulled out more bodies under enormous mudslides on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 146 with 112 others missing. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo
A Sri Lankan boy holds a food packet as he wades through a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Sri Lankan rescuers pulled out more bodies under enormous mudslides on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 146 with 112 others missing. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo

World

May 28, 2017 10:44 PM

Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims before rain resumes

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Helicopters are searching for people marooned four days after rain-triggered floods and mudslides inundated Sri Lankan neighborhoods and killed at least 164 people.

With more rain expected Monday, rescuers were racing to evacuate people from the most vulnerable areas. Already more than 100,000 have taken shelter in 339 relief camps set up in the south and west.

Army boats skimmed waterlogged streets, while able-bodied flood victims waded through brackish waters to army trucks carrying relief supplies.

Officials say at least 104 people are still missing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos