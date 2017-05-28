President Donald Trump has an extended, white-knuckle handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels.
President Donald Trump has an extended, white-knuckle handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump has an extended, white-knuckle handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels. Evan Vucci AP

World

May 28, 2017 9:05 AM

Handshake showdown with Trump was meant to send a message, French president says

The Associated Press

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was “a moment of truth” – designed to show that he’s no pushover.

Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that “my handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent.”

Macron added: “One must show that you won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either.”

Macron’s office confirmed to The Associated Press the veracity of the president’s comments in Le Journal du Dimanche.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men’s jaws seemed to clench.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos