Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

FILE - A Friday, April 28, 2017, file photo of Anzor, a gay man who spoke to the Associated Press on condition that he not be further identified out of fear for his safety and that of his family from Chechnya, the predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia. Rights activists from Human Rights Watch say in a new report that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya have visited detention facilities where gay people allegedly were illegally held and tortured. Nataliya Vasilyeva, File AP Photo