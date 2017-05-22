World

May 22, 2017 5:38 PM

Ex-SKorean President Park arrives for start of bribery trial

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Ex-President Park Geun-hye has arrived at a Seoul court for the beginning of her corruption trial.

Park emerged from a bus Tuesday in handcuffs, her inmate number 503 attached to her clothing, and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

She walked with her eyes downcast, ignoring a large crowd of journalists recording her entrance.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park's first public appearance since she was jailed March 31.

Her arrest came weeks after she was removed from office in a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by lawmakers after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.

