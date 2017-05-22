Congressman and Doctor Jose Manuel Olivares yells as he marches with other medial professionals to the Health Ministry, to demand Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 22, 2017. At least 46 people have died during the two-month anti-government protest movement.
Congressman and Doctor Jose Manuel Olivares yells as he marches with other medial professionals to the Health Ministry, to demand Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 22, 2017. At least 46 people have died during the two-month anti-government protest movement. Fernando Llano AP Photo

May 22, 2017 3:13 PM

The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's childhood home set aflame

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez's childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela.

Pedro Luis Castillo says the home of Venezuela's late president was set ablaze in the state of Barinas Monday afternoon. Several other government buildings including the regional office of the National Electoral Council were also seen in flames.

The fires come after at least one person was killed during protests in Barinas on Monday.

Thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets over the last two months to protest the government of President Nicolas Maduro and demand new elections.

At least five status of Chavez — the founder of Venezuela's socialist revolution — have been destroyed in the unrest.

