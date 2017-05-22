A general view pictured during the 70th World Health Assembly, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 22, 2017.
A general view pictured during the 70th World Health Assembly, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 22, 2017. Keystone via AP Salvatore Di Nolfi
A general view pictured during the 70th World Health Assembly, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 22, 2017. Keystone via AP Salvatore Di Nolfi

World

May 22, 2017 3:08 AM

Minister: Taiwan 'unfairly blocked' from WHO confab by China

The Associated Press
GENEVA

Taiwan's health minister says China has "unfairly blocked" the island's government from taking part in the annual meeting of the World Health Organization's governing body.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung spoke Monday to reporters in Geneva moments before the start of the 10-day World Health Assembly, insisting that Taiwan had contributions to offer and accusing Beijing of playing politics with health.

Taiwan isn't a U.N. member state but was granted assembly "observer status" between 2009 and 2016 under an arrangement on the "One China" principle favored by Beijing. But China has accused the year-old government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of reneging on that principle.

As the assembly began, China and Cuba spoke in favor of Taiwan's exclusion, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Palau defended Taiwan's bid.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 0:55

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish 1:40

Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish
3A State Baseball 0:43

3A State Baseball

View More Video

Nation & World Videos