World

May 20, 2017 4:14 AM

Saudi Arabia retaliates for rocket attack by Houthis

AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen says it has intercepted a Saudi-bound rocket fired by rebels from a military base south of the Houthi-held capital.

The coalition leadership is reported in the official Saudi Press Agency as saying that its anti-missile system destroyed the rocket headed for a deserted area south of the capital Riyadh. The coalition said it has immediately retaliated by bombing the Houthi military base in the Attan area following the attack Friday.

Houthi-affiliated media had announced that the group fired a rocket targeting the Saudi capital on Friday.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet 0:36

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet
VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate 1:55

VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate
What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga 1:37

What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga

View More Video

Nation & World Videos