May 20, 2017 3:56 AM

Indian woman cuts off genitals of her alleged rapist

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Police in southern India say a 24-year-old woman has cut off the genitals of a Hindu holy man who tried to rape her and who she says has been sexually assaulting her for the past eight years.

G. Sparjan Kumar, a police officer in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala state capital, says the woman fled her home after the incident Friday night and called police.

The alleged attacker, 54-year-old Gangeshananda Theerthapada, who claims to be a spiritual healer, was reported to be in stable condition after reconstructive surgery.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's chief minister, told reporters on Saturday that it was brave of the woman to take such action.

Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted by the government.

