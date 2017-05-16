Novice Buddhist monks light candles in remembrance of an Indian woman who died after being gang raped in a moving bus, in Bodhgaya, India, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. The young woman was cremated Sunday amid an outpouring of anger and grief by millions across the country demanding greater protection for women from sexual violence.
May 16, 2017 5:29 PM

India allows abortion for 10-year-old raped by stepfather

By Hari Kumar

The New York Times

NEW DELHI

An Indian court ruled Tuesday that doctors were free to carry out an abortion on a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather.

Indian law severely restricts access to abortion after 20 weeks, except when the life or health of the mother is endangered. A medical board in the northern Indian state of Haryana determined that the girl’s pregnancy was nearing the 21-week mark and that it posed no danger to the mother.

But the law also allows for abortions under “exceptional circumstances,” and the medical board petitioned the court for a decision on whether this situation met the criteria.

Dr. S.K. Dhattarwal, head of the forensic medicine department at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said that, with the court decision, the medical board had determined that it was in the girl’s best interest to perform the procedure as soon as possible.

If the pregnancy were allowed to proceed further, he said, she “will face psychological trauma; the pregnancy is not that advanced now.” On that basis, he added, “We have started the process during the day today.”

The case came to light last week after the girl’s mother called a help line for women. Investigators found that the girl’s stepfather, a day laborer in his early 20s, had raped her repeatedly when her mother went to work on construction sites.

