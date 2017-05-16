World

May 16, 2017 5:54 AM

Kosovo Serb man accused of war crimes

The Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo

Kosovo prosecutors have accused a Serb citizen of war crimes during the 1998-99 war.

Prosecutors from Kosovo and the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, on Tuesday accused a Serb identified as Z.V., of war crimes against the ethnic Albanian civilian population.

A statement said that on May 5, 1999, the defendant killed four people and tortured, beat and stole money and jewelry from at least 25 Kosovo Albanians. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

About 10,000 people died and about 1,700 remain missing from the war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade hasn't recognized.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone

Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone 0:59

Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone
How to make a PB&J in space 1:55

How to make a PB&J in space
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Nation & World Videos