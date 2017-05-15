World

Iraqi arrested 10 months ago in Poland freed without charges

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

A lawyer for an Iraqi man who was detained in Poland last summer on terrorism suspicions says his client was freed from prison but immediately taken into custody by border guards, meaning his deportation is likely.

Sinan Al-Haboubi, a 48-year-old Iraqi national who had asylum in Switzerland, was arrested last July for possessing trace amounts of explosives, found on his luggage. The arrest came ahead of a visit to Poland by Pope Francis amid heightened security concerns.

Lawyer Lukasz Banatkiewicz said Al-Haboubi was freed Monday without being charged, but that border guards immediately detained him. He said he had no contact with his client.

Ewa Bialik, a spokeswoman for prosecutors, said there was "no doubt" he had possessed dangerous substances but discontinued the probe for lack of further evidence.

