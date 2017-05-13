Wish you could erase your teenage Facebook posts? It may soon be a legal right in UK

First, there was the right to be forgotten from the internet. Now, there may soon be the right to remove your childhood.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative party promised Saturday that they will seek to implement a new legal right after the 2017 election: the right to request the deletion of any social media posts made before one was 18 years old.
According to BBC News, May has indicated a willingness to fine any social media platforms that don’t comply with the mandate. However, politician Amber Rudd said the party has spoken with several major social media websites, who had said they are willing to work with the government on “new protections against internet harms.”
The internet has brought “a wealth of opportunity, but also significant new risks which have evolved faster than society's response to them,” May said, according to The Independent.
“We want social media companies to do more to help redress the balance and will take action to make sure they do.”
The Evening Standard refers to the plan as a “right to innocence” initiative, but it will only apply to major social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. At the moment, users can delete their accounts if they want to erase past activity, but in doing so they also lose any connections or followers they attracted to their account.
The new plan may prove to be popular with many young people, who are concerned about how old posts might affect their employment prospects, according to The Telegraph. One British study found that one-third of companies have rejected a job applicant after discovering something on the person’s social media accounts.
Whether or not the new right to request posts be deleted actually happens is dependent on the upcoming election, however. May and the Conservatives are currently heavy favorites to win the election in a landslide, according to an analysis of polls by The Telegraph.
Still, the party’s critics say its statement of intent Saturday well not be backed up by action.
“Government and technology companies must do more to find a real solution to problematic content online, but having a government agency deciding what constitutes acceptable free speech isn't it,” Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael told the Evening Standard.
“We need to be working with technology companies to address the problem of hate speech, not pretending it's an easy problem that can be solved with a press release.”
