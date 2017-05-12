World

May 12, 2017 2:54 AM

Pakistan's deputy Senate leader wounded in roadside bombing

The Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistani government spokesman says a roadside bomb has targeted the convoy carrying the deputy leader of the Senate in the country's southwest, slightly wounding him and some of his party members.

The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, says the attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's car and entourage took place in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province on Friday. The wounded were taken to hospital.

Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri's badly damaged car. From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw bodies at scene of the blast. No fatalities were immediately confirmed.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation is underway.

Haider's extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman who is known for his anti-U.S. stance.

