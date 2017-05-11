Photo of dead seal reveals how littering leads to agonizing deaths

If you’ve ever – whether accidentally or purposely – thrown trash into the ocean, a photo by St. Mary’s Seal Watch might make you want to go fish it out.
The nonprofit organization located on St. Mary’s Island, located near London off the coast of the United Kingdom, posted a photo of a seal last week that commenters called “heartbreaking.” Right around the seal’s midsection was a painful-looking red band of skin, constricted to a significantly smaller size than the rest of the seal’s body.
The Facebook page said the seal was found in distress the morning of May 5 on rocks on the island’s coast. Polyester strapping – the type used for packaging – was wrapped tightly around its midsection, the post said.
“The strapping loop had been on the seal for some time. Most likely the seal swam into the loop when smaller and was unable to get free,” the post explained. “The strapping will then have cut deeply into the animal’s flesh as it grew.”
They called a marine mammal medic, but it was too late to save the animal and it died of the severe injury.
“This animal did not die of natural causes it was killed by marine litter,” the post said. “Plastic strapping of any size whether this or that found on cans is lethal to wildlife. Always cut it and dispose of it safely.”
The post garnered nearly 500 comments, with people calling the seal’s suffering “horrendous,” “heartbreaking,” and “unacceptable.”
“Everyone needs to take real responsibility for how all plastics are disposed of,” one commenter said. “Hopefully the plight of this seal will raise awareness.”
Polyester strapping is specifically designed to contain heavy-duty packaging and strain, so it is particularly important to cut before disposal.
