World

May 08, 2017 4:48 AM

UN official calls for more work with disabled in North Korea

The Associated Press
PYONGYANG, North Korea

A United Nations official visiting North Korea is calling for more attention to disabled people in the socialist state.

The U.N. special rapporteur on the rights of people with disabilities, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, talked to a small group of foreign and North Korean media at a news conference on Monday, the last full day of her 8-day trip to Pyongyang.

She is the first U.N. official designated by the international body's Human Rights Council to be allowed to enter North Korea. The United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has not visited, nor did any of his predecessors.

In recent years, North Korean authorities have tried to promote work to take care of people with disabilities, as international criticism of human rights in North Korea has grown.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos