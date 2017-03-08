South Korean court to rule on Park's fate on Friday

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

0:41 National Pancake Day for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Kennewick IHOP

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182