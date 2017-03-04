Sinn Fein surge creates new Northern Ireland landscape

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

2:20 Einstein was right: Gravitational waves exist

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:51 Celebrating Dr. Seuss at James McGee Elementary in Pasco