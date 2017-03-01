The Latest: Fillon gets backing from conservative allies

0:47 Ken Lattin seeks appointment to become Benton County Sheriff Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice