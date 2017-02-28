How much actual chicken is in your meal from McDonald's, Subway or Wendy's?

1:22 Pasco Police Community Services Building holds open house Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:08 Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Titanic' and 'Apollo 13,' dies at 61

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California