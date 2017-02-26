‘I am an immigrant’: A chef being sued by Trump rips off his coat on stage

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree