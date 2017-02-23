Whose armrest is it, anyway? The unspoken etiquette of airline, bus and train travel.

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state